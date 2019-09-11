Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) Receives €28.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.02 ($32.58).

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAC shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €28.80 ($33.49) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

WAC traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €18.08 ($21.02). 153,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a one year high of €25.58 ($29.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.