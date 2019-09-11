Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) Receives €28.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.02 ($32.58).

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAC shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €28.80 ($33.49) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

WAC traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €18.08 ($21.02). 153,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a one year high of €25.58 ($29.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.