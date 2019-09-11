W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 14.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.38. 130,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.85. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $361.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.18.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

