W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Shares Acquired by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 551.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 380.1% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 24,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1,443.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 85.42% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.04 per share, with a total value of $276,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,834.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 198,096 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,563,248.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 498,970 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

