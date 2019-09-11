Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.12.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,312,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $135,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,640,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,455 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,061,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $146,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,464,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $12,881,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

