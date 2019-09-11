Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

VGI stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.