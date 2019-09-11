VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:VSMV)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of VSMV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.