VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Declares $0.05 — Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

CEY stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

