Vertcoin Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $13.99 million and $230,479.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Coinroom and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,192.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.17 or 0.01757836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.20 or 0.02935508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00684447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00725994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00062285 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00438931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,194,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, Upbit, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Bitsane, QBTC, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Coinroom and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.