Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 350,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.86. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.35 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.82%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $809,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bradley Baekgaard Fami Barbara sold 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,731 shares of company stock worth $2,952,055. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vera Bradley by 67.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 330,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

