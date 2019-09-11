Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of KB Financial Group worth $36,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 9,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1,782.84 and a quick ratio of 1,782.85. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

