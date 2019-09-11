Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.90

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Value and Income Trust stock traded down GBX 74.31 ($0.97) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 251 ($3.28). 23,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,116. The company has a market cap of $114.33 million and a P/E ratio of 48.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Value and Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 220.85.

In other news, insider Dominic Neary bought 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £26,415.80 ($34,516.92).

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

