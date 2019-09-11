Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $192.50

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.50 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.52), with a volume of 8010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Valeura Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.12.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

