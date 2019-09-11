Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

NYSE UE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

