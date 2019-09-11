Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) in the last few weeks:

9/11/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

9/4/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/27/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They wrote, “Matinas reported 2Q19 with net loss of ($3.6M) and ended the period with $36.8M in cash on the balance sheet. The company should have runway through 2020 and through multiple catalysts; Omega-3 (OM3) asset MAT9001 and antifungal MAT2203 (amphotericin).””

8/13/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 1,600,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,420. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $75,399.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,614,258.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Cowen Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 270,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,316 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.