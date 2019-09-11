Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given a $51.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) received a $51.00 target price from research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,620,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

