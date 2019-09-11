Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 65,120 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Tyers Asset Management LLC decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,120 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in US Foods by 2,800.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in US Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in US Foods by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 117,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,592. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

