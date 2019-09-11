Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.96. The stock had a trading volume of 732,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.44. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $173,930.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,730 shares of company stock worth $1,482,378 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $136.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

