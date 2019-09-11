Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 10,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 34,164,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,922,320. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

