Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys 2,380 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,802.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,507 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $2,931,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,174 shares of company stock worth $7,940,853. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.71. 134,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,344. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

