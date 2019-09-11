Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys 17,842 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 951,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 350,133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,325,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

IPG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 217,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

