Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.51

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as high as $10.91. Twin Disc shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on Twin Disc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 606.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

