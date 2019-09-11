Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Trading 5.8% Higher

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64, 238,229 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 375,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

TUES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Tuesday Morning in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $76.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $230.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, Director Terry Lee Burman bought 80,000 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 318,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,224.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 90,000 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,468. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Tuesday Morning by 111.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tuesday Morning by 502.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

