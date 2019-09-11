TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $16,958.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00212612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01140808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00087777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

