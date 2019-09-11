Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.

TSE stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 729,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,948. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank A. Bozich purchased 15,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $434,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 218.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

