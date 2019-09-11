Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) received a $17.00 price target from stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

TBIO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $523.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 2,696.98%. Analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

