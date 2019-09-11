TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Short Interest Update

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 46,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other TransAtlantic Petroleum news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 50,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $40,064.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,529,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,445.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TAT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 157,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,226. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.73.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

