Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Down to $213.67

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.03, but opened at $213.67. Trade Desk shares last traded at $210.06, with a volume of 2,330,755 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.56, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $74,381,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,428,893.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,124 shares of company stock valued at $125,834,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 59.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.