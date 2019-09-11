Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.51. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 10,350,856 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

