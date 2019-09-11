Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Total System Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Total System Services has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Total System Services to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

TSS traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $132.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,353. Total System Services has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $142.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.98.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Total System Services will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSS. Barclays increased their target price on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

In other news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $250,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,848,102.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,019.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,828 shares of company stock worth $25,502,038. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

