Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 56,880 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,880 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $40,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.05. 103,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

