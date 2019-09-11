Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,154 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $48,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,857. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.26.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

