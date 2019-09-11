Toronto Dominion Bank Has $49.99 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,559,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,288,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,137,000 after buying an additional 224,356 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $124.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

