Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,586 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 46.7% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $67,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,640,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,353 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,355,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,543,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,847 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. 6,003,266 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76.

