Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Up 8.9%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares traded up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.08, 714,972 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,042,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $876.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $367,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,851.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

