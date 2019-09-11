Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Up 8.9%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares traded up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.08, 714,972 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,042,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $876.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $367,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,851.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.
About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.
