Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.42. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on TTNP. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 412.65% and a negative net margin of 352.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 245,565 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.