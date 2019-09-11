Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 511,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 151,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of $47.63 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

