THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

THL Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years. THL Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect THL Credit to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of TCRD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 6,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,702. THL Credit has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.04.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 45.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

