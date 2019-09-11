Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1,419.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,840 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.15% of Teradyne worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 117.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,026. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

