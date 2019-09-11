TenX Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Kyber Network. TenX has a total market cap of $12.44 million and $341,159.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00205863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.01184443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00086867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022308 BTC.

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,521,828 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kyber Network, Coinrail, Gate.io, Livecoin, Cryptopia, IDEX, BigONE, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bit-Z, Liqui, Kucoin, Cobinhood, OKEx, Huobi, Bittrex, BitBay, Neraex, Vebitcoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

