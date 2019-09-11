Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 30th

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Telephone & Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Telephone & Data Systems has a payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 33,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $1,106,986.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott H. Williamson sold 8,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $269,838.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock worth $1,464,435 in the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

