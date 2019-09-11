Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:TDSNA)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.