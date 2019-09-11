Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) CFO Sells $108,780.00 in Stock

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tech Data stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 371,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tech Data by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51,329 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1,960.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tech Data by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

