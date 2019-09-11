Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of TAYD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 923. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.57%.
About Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.
