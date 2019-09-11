Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. Tailored Brands also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tailored Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of TLRD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tailored Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.22 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4,518.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

