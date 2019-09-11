Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.98

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 44000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.06.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$354.72 million for the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber; moldings; panels, such as plywood, and oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting; and preserved wood.

