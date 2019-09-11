Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Shares Down 36.2%

Synergy CHC Corp (OTCMKTS:SNYR) shares fell 36.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 11,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 21,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR)

Synergy CHC Corp., a consumer health care company, markets and distributes various consumer branded products primarily in the health and wellness industry in North America. The company offers FOCUSfactor, a brain-health nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients; Flat Tummy Tea, a two-step herbal detox tea that works to help speed metabolism, boost energy, and reduce bloating; and Hand MD, an anti-aging skincare line formulated for the hands.

