SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Trading Up 3.3%

SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $11.00, 1,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 million and a PE ratio of 18.42.

SWK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.