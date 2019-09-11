Swiss National Bank Sells 8,500 Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Tenneco worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEN. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 653,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Tenneco by 52.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tenneco by 83.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 159,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,708 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 38,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,799. Tenneco Inc has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other Tenneco news, Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,377.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason M. Hollar purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $566,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,041.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

