Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,100 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Zumiez worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Zumiez by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,828 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 124,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $4,105,442.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,672,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $33.47.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.