Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,141 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Fossil Group worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,786 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,760 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOSL. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $343,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,990.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Darren E. Hart acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOSL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,534. Fossil Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $693.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.